Andrew Morton Bio of Queen Elizabeth II Due in November

The royal family celebrates Queen Elizabeth's birthday with the Trooping of the Colour on June 17, 2017. (Dreamstime)

Wednesday, 14 September 2022 09:04 AM EDT

The British author known in part for his news-making bestseller on Princess Diana has a biography of Queen Elizabeth II coming out Nov. 15.

Andrew Morton's “The Queen” was supposed to be published in 2023, but its publishing date was moved up to this fall after the Queen died last week at age 96.

“During her long and storied reign Queen Elizabeth II devoted herself to her family and the wider family of nations," Morton said in a statement released Wednesday by Grand Central Publishing, a division of Hachette Book Group. "During times of national celebration and concern, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, she was the glue who kept the nation together.

“Teasing out the character of the woman behind the impassive mask has been one of the challenges and fascinations of this biography,” he said.

According to Grand Central, Morton will draw upon archival research and his long relationships with palace insiders, including private secretaries and bodyguards.

Morton has written unauthorized books on William, Prince of Wales and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, among others. But he had the cooperation of his subject for the 1992 release “Diana: Her True Story — in Her Own Words,” in which Diana acknowledged marital troubles with Prince Charles, now King Charles III.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


