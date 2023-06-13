×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: pyrex bankruptcy

Pyrex, Glassware Maker, Files for Bankruptcy

Pyrex, Glassware Maker, Files for Bankruptcy
(Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 13 June 2023 04:43 PM EDT

Instant Brands, the maker of Pyrex glassware and Instant Pot pressure cookers, has filed for bankruptcy, saying high interest rates, tighter credit conditions and falling consumer demand made its debt load unsustainable.

The company, controlled by private equity firm Cornell Capital LLC, and 14 affiliates filed for Chapter 11 protection from creditors on Monday with the federal bankruptcy court in Houston, with as much as $1 billion in liabilities.

Instant Brands, whose products also include Corningware, said it plans to keep operating while it restructures, and toward that end has lined up $132.5 million in financing.

The Downers Grove, Illinois-based company has more than 1,800 employees, over half of whom are unionized. Entities located outside the United States and Canada are not seeking court protection.

In a Tuesday court filing, Chief Restructuring Officer Adam Hollerbach said Instant Brands has seen sales fall as consumers weary of the COVID-19 pandemic started going out and traveling more last year, while spending less on goods for the home.

He said Instant Brands underwent several rounds of price hikes and operating cost reductions but it wasn't enough, and still faces "severely" tightened credit terms from suppliers.

Those and other factors "strained Instant Brands' liquidity and made its capital structure untenable," Hollerbach said.

S&P Global downgraded Instant Brands' rating last week, saying first-quarter net sales had fallen 21.9% from a year earlier.

In January, Instant Brands agreed to pay a fine and change its marketing practices to settle U.S. Federal Trade Commission claims that it falsely advertised Pyrex glass measuring cups as "Made in USA" while importing some of them from China.

Davis Polk & Wardwell is Instant Brands' law firm, and AlixPartners is its restructuring adviser.

The case is In re: Instant Brands Acquisition Holdings Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of Texas, No. 23-bk-90716.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Instant Brands, the maker of Pyrex glassware and Instant Pot pressure cookers, has filed for bankruptcy, saying high interest rates, tighter credit conditions and falling consumer demand made its debt load unsustainable.
pyrex bankruptcy
301
2023-43-13
Tuesday, 13 June 2023 04:43 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved