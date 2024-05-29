PWC to Become OpenAI's Largest Enterprise Customer

Accounting giant PWC will become the largest customer and first reseller of artificial intelligence startup OpenAI's enterprise product, as part of a new deal, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

PWC will roll out a version of Microsoft-backed OpenAI's flagship chatbot catered towards large companies- ChatGPT Enterprise, according to the report.

The accounting firm will provide ChatGPT enterprise to its 75,000 U.S. employees and 26,000 U.K. employees, totaling over 100,000 licenses for OpenAI's AI product, the report added.

The OpenAI agreement is a part of the $1 billion that PWC had last year said it would invest in generative AI technology, the report stated, citing a PWC spokesperson.