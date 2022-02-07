×
Tags: Infrastructure | Money | puerto rico | teachers salaries

Puerto Rico to Increase Teachers' Salaries by $1K a Month

PR teachers
Teachers participate in a one-day strike against the government's privatization drive in public education, in San Juan, Puerto Rico (AP, March 19, 2018 file photo)

Monday, 07 February 2022 12:04 PM

Puerto Rico’s governor announced Monday that all public school teachers will receive a $1,000 monthly salary increase starting in July.

The move comes just days after 70% of teachers left their classrooms and joined a protest to demand higher wages, better pensions and improved working conditions. Another protest is scheduled for Wednesday.

“For years, we’ve truly been waiting for this moment,” said Víctor Bonilla, president of the Puerto Rico Teachers’ Association, which represents some 25,000 teachers.

Rejected 27% Increase

The association and others had rejected a smaller increase recently approved by a federal control board overseeing Puerto Rico’s finances and the U.S. territory’s exit from bankruptcy.

Teachers would have seen an average increase of 27% compared with what they made in fiscal year 2019. They would receive half that increase on July 1, with the other half tied to them finishing a payroll and attendance system and providing for student attendance keeping.

Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said he had been looking for alternatives after the board rejected his proposal to increase teachers’ salaries by $1,000 a month. He added that the additional money will come from federal funds, specifically the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.

