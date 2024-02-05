Public Schools' Two-Tiered Evaluation System

In May 2023, published reports revealed that the New York City Department of Education was spending almost $27,000 per student during the 2021-2022 school year. The 2023 test scores reflect, on average, that 50% of the students are on grade level in reading and math, despite newer standards which many consider lower than in previous years. If a doctor or lawyer produced results like this, their licenses would be questioned and reputations would put them out of business. But not educators.

The question starts with one word: Why? The answer is simple and very unsettling. Unions, and those they endorse and fund, make huge money to keep the “status quo.” Worse, the way to terminate teachers and principals isn’t transparent. Those befriended within “the system” pass through despite questionable actions, even sometimes involving legal issues. The worst result is the infamous “padded room” where teachers go to never be heard from again and, yet, still get paid a generous salary.

For a decade, reporters from the New York Post and other media outlets have documented that it is almost impossible to fire teachers and other support staff. In fact, it costs almost $250,000 to fire a teacher. In 2011, a report entitled Education vs Tenure, stated that because of tenure, the process to dismiss a teacher is too difficult and expensive for districts to remove the offender who has been found for wrongdoing. The problem is that wrongdoing isn’t defined or used equally among all. It is subjective and, yes, political within the education sphere.

This viewpoint is not an academic critique based on hearsay. I know. I was one such teacher who was ground up in the education swamp of corruption. Worse, I am a whistleblower who was promised protection under the law. The truth is more unsettling as I was retaliated against and subsequently terminated after a 37-day hearing complete with transcripts.

As education becomes a growing issue in the November 2024 elections, it’s time to expose the nation's million-dollar termination arbitration process. Further, the process of transparency and accountability for parents who take an active role in their children’s education should have opportunities to question where their money is going with their hard-earned dollars. Sadly, the current state of affairs does not allow for this very basic and important right for information.

Most taxpayers don’t know that there is a termination arbitration hearing. NY State’s Department of Education Office of School Personnel Review and Accountability (OSPRA) has cases brought against tenured educators being adjudicated in front of a single hearing officer. These officers are paid per diem where the fee shall not exceed $1,400 per day of service.

Outside the hearing process there is yet another chilling issue reminiscent of Washington DC politics. If you connect the players in a termination hearing, the unions and the hearing officers are closely connected. The scales of justice who are supposed to be fair and impartial are anything but judicious. If this sounds like a judicial system you might hear about in Russia, you would be right.

The CSA (Council of School Supervisors & Administrators) Assistant Principals and Principals members have the right to choose the arbitrator in NYC and throughout NY State. The United Federation of Teacher members may choose the arbitrator. Wait, one thing, the UFT can’t choose the arbitrator if they are teachers in NYC. If you think that sounds odd and doesn’t make sense, you would be right.

My case, filed as #17555, is filled with questionable rulings. It was filed months after I filed a lawsuit, and is still ongoing in New York State Supreme Court.

One example of seemingly questionable testimony and submitted evidence took place during the February 2012 of a parent asked by administration to testify on their behalf. First, she testified how her child physically assaulted a school staff member. That staff member, under oath, denied any issues with the student. The parent also testified to submitting evidence that could be considered “tampered” with as it was written with the assistance of the people I am suing in my lawsuit.

Another example is that an assistant principal, who is also a defendant in my lawsuit, testified that she submitted notes, including a letter by a coworker. A decade later, under oath, in the deposition in regard to my original lawsuit, the same administrator admitted she signed the document herself. She also testified that there was a “Disgust” for me.

Does this sound like justice or does it sound like communist Russia?

Multiple administration officials had conflicted testimony regarding safety procedures and mandatory reporting procedures in regard to suspected abuse and/or neglect.

This is the tip of the iceberg. Many teachers, like myself, qualified and respected, find themselves suddenly harassed to the point of an unfair hearing of termination. Worse, teachers found mishandling students or socially promoting students nowhere close to grade level pass through the cracks of tenure and benefits.

This isn’t a Republican or Democrat issue. It’s a common-sense issue. We see record numbers of minorities, the bulk of the families in these failing schools, speaking up and questioning why charter and private schools are not an option offered easily to them.

The entire hiring and evaluation system for all educators must be revised to be fair and based on merit without hiring and firing based on personal views, race, sex or age. Letting the status quo continue will only lead to another generation of students unprepared for an ever-changing global economy.

_______________

Cindy Grosz is an award-winning media personality, brand ambassador and Jewish activist. She is the host of “The Jewess Patriot” radio show on WGBB Radio and through Jewish Podcasts out of Jerusalem. She ran for Congress in 2020 and was a Jewish advisor for the National Coalition for Trump.