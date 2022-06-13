×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: prologis | ruke realty | reit merger | real estate investment trust

REIT Prologis to Acquire Duke Realty for $26B

REIT Prologis to Acquire Duke Realty for $26B
(AP)

Monday, 13 June 2022 02:34 PM

Prologis Inc, a warehouse-focused real estate income trust (REIT), said on Monday it would acquire peer Duke Realty Corp for about $26 billion, including debt, in an all-stock deal, making it one of the largest transactions in the booming REIT sector.

The deal follows two earlier rejected offers by San Francisco-based Prologis, whose customers include online retail giant Amazon.com Inc and parcel delivery firm FedEx Corp.

As part of the deal, Duke Realty shareholders will receive 0.475 of a Prologis share for each share held, with the transaction expected to close later this year subject to regulatory approvals. Duke Realty shares were up 2.1% at $50.83 in early afternoon, up 1.3% % after jumping 4.4% in premarket trading, while those of Prologis were down 6.7% at $109.37%.

Deals involving REITs reached a record high of $140 billion in 2021, driven by a robust U.S. housing market, availability of cheap capital from low interest rates, and strong economic recovery from the pandemic. REIT deals totaled just $17 billion in 2020, according to real estate services provider JLL.

More REIT deals have followed this year. Blackstone Inc , the world's largest real estate investor, has already agreed to buy three REITs, while medical office REITs Healthcare Realty Trust Inc. and Healthcare Trust of America Inc agreed to merge in February in a $17 billion transaction.

Duke Realty, headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, controls more than 150 million square feet (13.93 million square meters)of commercial real estate across 548 properties in major U.S. markets such as Atlanta, Dallas, Chicago, Southern California and Columbus.|

In May, Duke Realty rejected as "insufficient" a $23.7 billion all-stock offer from Prologis, which said at the time it had previously made a private offer.

Prologis, which controls properties and development projects with about 1 billion square feet, said it planned to retain about 94% of Duke Realty assets and will exit only one market.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Prologis Inc, a warehouse-focused real estate income trust (REIT), said on Monday it would acquire peer Duke Realty Corp for about $26 billion, including debt, in an all-stock deal, making it one of the largest transactions in the booming REIT sector.
prologis, ruke realty, reit merger, real estate investment trust
315
2022-34-13
Monday, 13 June 2022 02:34 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved