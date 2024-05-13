Calif. AG: Prince Harry's Charity Is Delinquent

California Attorney General Rob Bonta sent an official letter to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s charity foundation, Archewell, due to its failure to file its annual report and registration fees.

Bonta ordered Archewell to stop raising or spending money, The Daily Beast reports.

“An organization that is listed as delinquent is not in good standing and is prohibited from engaging in conduct for which registration is required,” the note said.

Archewell now has to submit documents showing why its payment is late, plus pay late fees.

Sources said Monday that the foundation has filed for an extension, even though the state’s official registry for charities still shows Archewell as delinquent.



Newsmax understands, however, that the issue was a missing check that Archewell was unaware of until the delinquency notice was published; Archewell had submitted its paperwork, including its annual report. Archewell has mailed a new check and anticipates its business records with the state of California will be brought up-to-date within seven business days.

Archewell is the umbrella for the couple’s charitable foundation — which they set up in March 2020 after quitting their senior royal roles — as well as their for-profit media companies Archewell Audio and Archewell Productions.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex concluded a three-day tour of Nigeria on Sunday, during which they announced they are expanding their partnership with The GEANCO Foundation in Abuja, the country’s capital, to help young women in Nigeria with menstrual health products and educational services.

The announcement was made at Nigeria’s inaugural Mental Health Summit in Abuja, attended by nearly 200 students.

The royal couple made the trip after Harry was snubbed by his father and brother Prince William in London, who said they were too busy to see him.

Harry arrived in London on May 8 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, the sports competition he founded for wounded veterans.