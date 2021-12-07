57 Percent of Voters Disapprove of Biden's Job Performance: WSJ Poll

Fifty-seven percent of voters disapprove of President Joe Biden's job performance, a new poll by The Wall Street Journal found. The poll showed Republicans in a strong position, the WSJ reports Tuesday.



"Voters are heading into the midterm election year in a sour mood, pessimistic about the economy and short on confidence about the leadership of Preident Biden and his party on the issues that concern them most," the WSJ says.



Inflation is the No. 1 issue top of mind for voters, who say that the Republican party is better equipped to handle economic and fiscal issues.



Sixty-three percent of the 1,500 voters who the WSJ polled said the country is off track, and 61% said the economy is off course; 46% expect the economy to get worse in the next 12 months.



Undecided voters, however, support the Democrats' $2 trillion Build Back Better Act for a wide range of infrastructure issues, along with the Biden administration's embracing of climate and social spending programs through the $1 trillion, bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.



If a Congressional election were held today, 44% of voters said they would support a Republican rather than a Democrat, whereas 41% say the opposite.



The Wall Street Journal says this is its inaugural poll to explore issues driving voters' priorities and voting inclinations. The WSJ plans to pair these polls with periodic surveys on social and cultural issues.