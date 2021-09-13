Biden Expected to Tap Georgetown Law Professor for FTC

President Joe Biden is set to nominate Alvaro Bedoya, a Georgetown University law professor and privacy advocate, to serve on the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, three sources briefed on the matter said on Monday.

Alvaro Bedoya, the founding director of Georgetown Law's Center on Privacy & Technology, is also a former chief counsel of the U.S. Senate Judiciary subcommittee on privacy, technology and the law. The FTC post requires Senate confirmation.

A White House announcement is expected later on Monday. Axios reported the planned nomination earlier.

Bedoya, if confirmed, would step into a post currently held by Rohit Chopra, who has been nominated by Biden to head the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau - a political lightning rod since it was created following the 2009 financial crisis.

The five-member FTC currently has three Democrats, including Chairwoman Lina Khan, and two Republicans. If Chopra were to be confirmed to the CFPB and step down, the FTC would have two members from each party.