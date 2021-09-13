×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Money | President Joe Biden | Federal Trade Commission | FTC | Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

Biden Expected to Tap Georgetown Law Professor for FTC

FTC
(AP)

Monday, 13 September 2021 01:06 PM

President Joe Biden is set to nominate Alvaro Bedoya, a Georgetown University law professor and privacy advocate, to serve on the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, three sources briefed on the matter said on Monday.

Alvaro Bedoya, the founding director of Georgetown Law's Center on Privacy & Technology, is also a former chief counsel of the U.S. Senate Judiciary subcommittee on privacy, technology and the law. The FTC post requires Senate confirmation.

A White House announcement is expected later on Monday. Axios reported the planned nomination earlier.

Bedoya, if confirmed, would step into a post currently held by Rohit Chopra, who has been nominated by Biden to head the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau - a political lightning rod since it was created following the 2009 financial crisis.

The five-member FTC currently has three Democrats, including Chairwoman Lina Khan, and two Republicans. If Chopra were to be confirmed to the CFPB and step down, the FTC would have two members from each party.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
President Joe Biden is set to nominate Alvaro Bedoya, a Georgetown University law professor and privacy advocate, to serve on the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC), three sources briefed on the matter said on Monday.
President Joe Biden, Federal Trade Commission, FTC, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
161
2021-06-13
Monday, 13 September 2021 01:06 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved