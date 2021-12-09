×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Financial Markets | Infrastructure | Joe Biden | Middle East | Money | President Joe Biden | energy prices

Biden Says Inflation Data Due Friday Won't Reflect Falling Gas Prices

gas prices in LA
Gas prices are seen at a Chevron Food Mart gasoline station on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. Regular gas was selling for $6.05 a gallon. (AP)

Thursday, 09 December 2021 11:27 AM

U.S. President Joe Biden said Thursday that inflation data for November due out Friday won't reflect a recent drop in some prices, including energy costs.

"Fortunately, in the weeks since the data for tomorrow's inflation report was collected, energy prices have dropped," Biden said in a statement, noting a recent fall in retail gasoline prices in some states.

"The information being released tomorrow on energy in November does not reflect today's reality, and it does not reflect the expected price decreases in the weeks and months ahead, such as in the auto market."

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
U.S. President Joe Biden said Thursday that inflation data for November due out Friday won't reflect a recent drop in some prices, including energy costs.
President Joe Biden, energy prices, oil and gas industry
93
2021-27-09
Thursday, 09 December 2021 11:27 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved