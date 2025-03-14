WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: prada | versace

Prada's CEO Flies to N.Y. as Speculation Swirls Over Versace Bid

Prada's CEO Flies to N.Y. as Speculation Swirls Over Versace Bid
Prada CEO Andrea Guerra and Brand CEO Stefano D'Attis attend the Prada Spring/Summer 2024 Menswear Fashion Show during the Milan Men's Fashion Week in Milan, Italy. (Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images/2023 file)

Friday, 14 March 2025 11:28 AM EDT

Luxury fashion group Prada's CEO Andrea Guerra has flown to New York, a source close to the matter told Reuters, as the group is in talks to buy Capri Holdings-owned Versace in a deal that would unite two of the biggest names in Italian fashion.

On his trip to the U.S. financial capital, Guerra is accompanied by Lorenzo Bertelli, the son of the group's leading shareholders Miuccia Prada and Patrizio Bertelli, who is chief marketing officer, the source added.

New York based Capri Holding said on Thursday that Donatella Versace was stepping down as main designer for the Versace brand after almost three decades.

From April 1, Dario Vitale, a designer coming from Miu Miu, a smaller brand within the Prada group, will take over Donatella Versace's role as chief creative officer of the Medusa head brand. The move could facilitate a potential acquisition of Versace by Prada, Morningstar analysts said.

Prada and Capri Holdings declined to comment. Reuters wasn't able to verify whether Guerra's trip was connected to the talks with Capri Holdings about a potential Versace's deal. Earlier this month Prada was said to be close to a deal to buy Versace for a price of nearly 1.5 billion euros ($1.64 billion). On February 20, a source close to the matter told Reuters that Prada had been given four weeks to conduct its assessment of the financial data of its smaller rival.

Prada has also been reported to be interested in buying Jimmy Choo, another Capri brand.

($1 = 0.9168 euros)

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Luxury fashion group Prada's CEO Andrea Guerra has flown to New York, a source close to the matter told Reuters, as the group is in talks to buy Capri Holdings-owned Versace in a deal that would unite two of the biggest names in Italian fashion.
prada, versace
253
2025-28-14
Friday, 14 March 2025 11:28 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved