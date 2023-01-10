×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: power prices

Price of Gas, Electricity Expected to Fall

Price of Gas, Electricity Expected to Fall
(Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 10 January 2023 04:59 PM EST

Wholesale U.S. power prices are broadly expected to drop in 2023 as the cost of natural gas falls and cheap renewable electricity expands, government data and industry analysts said Tuesday.

Cheaper power has implications for U.S. industry struggling with rising inflation. The price that utilities pay for power could drop by more than a third in some regions after huge run-ups last year.

However, the lag between wholesale and retail pricing means ultimate consumers will not see any savings this year, analysts said.

Texas industry could experience the largest drop, a 45% decline to $42.95 per megawatt per hour, according to the Energy Information Administration. In 2022, the state saw hefty price run-ups during heatwaves, and this year is expected to add cheaper solar power.

"We're seeing a lot of build-out of solar generation in ERCOT (Electric Reliability Council of Texas) in the populated zones where the load centers are," said Rob Allerman, senior director of power analytics at data provider Enverus.

Overall, wholesale U.S. power prices will decline by 10% to 15% this year, estimates researcher Rystad Energy. Consumption could fall 1% in 2023 and then grow by the same amount in 2024, the EIA forecast. Electricity generation is expected to follow a similar trend.

Wholesale price drops will not reach homes and businesses this year "as utilities price-in last year's surging prices on a time lag," said Eli Rubin, an analyst at consultants EBW Analytics Group. Residential retail rates could rise 2.5%, according to the EIA.

Most of the growth in U.S. power generation will come from renewable sources, with utility-scale solar and wind gaining, the EIA said.

Regions where prices are rising include California and New England. California faces a nearly 6% increase, EIA data showed. It will pay more due to natural gas storage capacity restraints, Allerman said.

New England, which relies heavily on natural gas for power and heat but lacks gas pipeline capacity, could suffer as new power generation capacity is delayed at the same time electrification boosts demand, said Rystad Energy analyst Ryan Kronk.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Wholesale U.S. power prices are broadly expected to drop in 2023 as the cost of natural gas falls and cheap renewable electricity expands, government data and industry analysts said Tuesday.
power prices
341
2023-59-10
Tuesday, 10 January 2023 04:59 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved