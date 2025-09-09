US Poverty Rate Unchanged at 12.9% in 2024

The main gauge of the U.S. poverty rate did not change significantly in 2024 at 12.9%, the U.S. Census Bureau said on Tuesday, and what is known as the official poverty rate was 10.6%.

In 2023, the supplemental poverty measure, which is considered the main gauge of poverty as it is adjusted for government support such as food assistance and tax credits, as well as household expenses, was 12.9%.

In 2024, a family with two adults and two children was classified as living in poverty if their income was less than $31,812, bureau officials said at a news briefing. The official poverty rate was down 0.4 percentage points from 2023, officials said, adding that there were 35.9 million people in poverty last year in the United States.

The Census Bureau also released income and insurance measures for 2024.

It said 27.1 million people, or 8% of the U.S. population, did not have health coverage at any time in 2024. The remainder — 92% of Americans — had insurance coverage for some or all of the calendar year.

Real median household income was $83,730 in 2024, not statistically different from 2023, bureau officials said.