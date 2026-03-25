Report: USPS Adds 8% Package Fee Due to Fuel Costs

Rising gas prices are reportedly causing the U.S. Postal Service to impose an 8% surcharge on packages.

The Postal Service plans to implement the new fee to offset escalating fuel costs, marking the first time the agency has added a gasoline-specific surcharge, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The increase will apply to package deliveries but not standard mail, the Journal added.

The move comes as Americans face a sharp rise in fuel costs heading into the spring travel season.

AAA reported last week that the national average for gasoline jumped to nearly $3.90 per gallon, up significantly from just weeks earlier, reflecting increased demand and global energy pressures.

On Wednesday, AAA said the national average for regular was $3.98.

Energy markets have been volatile in recent weeks, with crude oil prices climbing and supplies tightening.

Analysts point to a combination of seasonal demand, geopolitical tensions such as the Iran war and long-term policy decisions affecting domestic energy production as key drivers behind the spike.

For the Postal Service, which relies heavily on transportation networks to move packages across the country, higher fuel costs pose a significant financial burden.

The agency has struggled for years with mounting losses, driven in part by declining mail volume and rising operational expenses.

Postmaster General David Steiner recently warned that the Postal Service faces a challenging financial future, including the possibility of running out of funds within the next few years without major reforms.

Officials have floated a range of measures to stabilize finances, including raising stamp prices and adjusting service fees.

The surcharge highlights the broader economic impact of rising energy costs, which are felt across industries — from shipping and logistics to agriculture and manufacturing.

Businesses often pass those higher costs along to consumers, meaning Americans could soon see more expensive online orders and deliveries.

Some experts note that energy policy decisions at both the federal and state levels have contributed to supply constraints.

In states such as California, where fuel prices are among the highest in the nation, as reported by The New York Times, a combination of environmental regulations, refinery closures and higher taxes has driven costs even higher.

The White House has taken steps to address rising prices, including releasing oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, though analysts say such measures may take time to impact the market.

Meanwhile, the Postal Service surcharge serves as a reminder of how closely tied everyday costs are to energy prices.

As fuel costs rise, essential services — including mail and package delivery — are forced to adapt.

For consumers, that likely means higher shipping fees in the near term, adding to the financial pressures many families are already facing as inflation and energy costs continue to climb.