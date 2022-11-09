×
Tags: porsche volkswagon fuel economy lawsuit

Judge Approves $80 Million Porsche US Vehicle Settlement

Judge Approves $80 Million Porsche US Vehicle Settlement
(AP)

Wednesday, 09 November 2022 02:47 PM EST

A U.S. judge on Wednesday granted final approval to a class-action settlement worth at least $80 million to resolve claims Volkswagen AG and its Porsche AG unit skewed emissions and fuel economy data on 500,000 Porsche vehicles in the United States.

The settlement, first reported by Reuters in June, covers 2005 through 2020 model year Porsche vehicles. Owners accused the automaker of physically altering test vehicles that affected emissions and fuel economy results.

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer also approved $24.5 million in attorneys’ fees and costs.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


