Poll: More Than Half Say Biden Intentionally Letting Gas Prices Soar

Friday, 10 June 2022 10:22 AM

More than half — 53% — of voters say they believe the Biden administration is intentionally letting gas prices increase to make Americans use less fossil fuels, according to a new poll by Convention of States Action and The Trafalgar Group.

Just over 39.6% say they don’t believe it.

They poll asked 1,091 general election voters if they believe the administration is intentionally letting gas prices rise to make Americans use less fossil fuels:

  • 77.3% of Republicans say they believe it, compared to 12.9% who say they don't. Just under 10% were uncertain.
  • 24.8% of Democrats say they believe it, while 68.7% say they don't. Another 6.5% were uncertain.
  • 56.5% of independents say they believe it, compared to 37.6% who say the don't. Just under 6% were uncertain.

"Surging gas prices are creating immense hardships both for everyday Americans and for our economy at large," said Mark Meckler, president of Convention of States Action. "The hard-to-fathom, surreal idea that Washington, D.C., is working against the American people explains why [President Joe] Biden’s poll numbers are in the tank."

The poll was conducted May 25-29.  It has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.9 percentage points.

Friday, 10 June 2022 10:22 AM
