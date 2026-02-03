Harvard-Harris Poll: Modest Uptick in Economic Optimism

A January survey by the Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll found a modest rise in the share of voters who say the U.S. economy is on the right track.

But the poll found a clearer uptick in reports of improving household finances, even as majorities still describe the economy as worsening under President Donald Trump compared with the Biden administration.

The poll found that 38% of respondents said the economy is on the right track, 53% said it is on the wrong track, and 9% were unsure.

The poll's time series shows the "right track" share in the low 30s through much of 2024 and early 2025 before edging higher into January.

Household finances have noticeably shifted with 35% reporting improved finances, 40% saying their situation worsened, and 25% feeling it's unchanged.

In fall 2024, positive responses were in the high 20s while negative ones were in the high 40s.

Asked to choose between two broad economic policy packages, 60% favored a bundle described as reduced government spending, lower taxes, tougher trade deals, lower prescription drug costs, and a closed border.

A lower number, 40%, preferred higher government spending, liberal immigration policies, more taxes on the wealthy, and higher healthcare subsidies.

On who they trust more to manage the economy, respondents were nearly split: 51% chose the Trump administration and Republicans, and 49% chose Democrats in Congress.

The poll also found 63% said the current state of the economy is mostly due to Trump administration policies, while 37% attributed it mostly to Biden administration policies.

In a separate question, 53% said the economy today is worse than it was when Joe Biden was president, while 47% said it is better.

The results sit alongside stark partisan gaps on basic measures of economic performance.

The poll found Democrats overwhelmingly said the economy is "shrinking" (80%) rather than "growing" (20%), and Democrats' median estimate of current inflation was 5%.

Official economic data does not match liberal perceptions.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that real gross domestic product rose at a 4.4% annual rate in the third quarter of 2025 and at a 3.8% annual rate in the second quarter.

On inflation, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the consumer price index rose 2.7% over the 12 months ending December 2025.

The Harvard CAPS-Harris survey was conducted online Jan. 28-29 among 2,000 registered voters, and the poll's stated margin of error for the total sample was plus or minus 1.99 percentage points.