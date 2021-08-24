Biden Praises House Adoption of $3.5 Trillion Budget Blueprint

President Joe Biden praised the U.S. House for adopting a $3.5 trillion budget resolution that would advance his domestic agenda after assurances from Speaker Nancy Pelosi helped unite fractious Democrats.

“The House of Representatives is taking a significant step toward a making historic investment that is going to transform America -- cut taxes for working families, and position the American economy for long term, long term growth,” Biden said Tuesday at the White House.

The 220-212 House vote put to rest, for now, an intra-party rift between progressives and moderates that threatened to derail Pelosi’s strategy for shepherding the budget framework and a separate $550 billion bipartisan infrastructure bill through Congress.

The Senate already cleared the budget resolution on a 50-49 party-line vote. Tuesday’s House vote clears the way for the reconciliation process, in which committees write the details of the budget framework into tax and spending legislation the House and Senate will vote on this fall. Using reconciliation means Democrats can push it through the Senate without the threat of a Republican filibuster.

Biden praised Pelosi for her “masterful” leadership.