Study Examines Which Podcast Platform Is Best

A recent study by Voices.com inquired as to what the best podcasting platforms are by interviewing over 1,000 listeners in the U.S. about their listening experiences. The study also looked at how listeners view the advertisements that come along with podcasts.

The study’s key findings included:

60% of podcast listeners would like to be able to interact with the ads.

The best ad is read live by the podcast host, related to its content and easily identifiable as an ad.

75% of podcast listeners were happy with what they bought based off the ads.

Over 55% were annoyed by hearing the same advertisement repeatedly in the same podcast.

Despite having the most annoying ads, YouTube is still the most popular podcast app. YouTube listeners are spending above-average on ad-based purchases from the platform ($143) as well.

83% of podcast listeners want to be able to skip ads.

The full study can be found here.