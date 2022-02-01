×
Fed's Harker Says Four Rate Hikes Are Appropriate for This Year

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker

Tuesday, 01 February 2022 09:26 AM

It may be appropriate for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates four times this year, and to move more aggressively if the factors leading to higher inflation, such as supply chain issues, are not mitigated, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said on Tuesday.

"Right now, I think four 25 basis point increases this year is appropriate," Harker said during an interview with Bloomberg TV. "But there's a lot of risk here," including the risk that inflation is worse than expected, or that it eases faster than Fed officials expect, he said.

