PGA Tour Bumps Prize Money to $415M Next Season

Scottie Scheffler of the United States tees off on the 3rd hole during Day Three of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 16, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Harry How/Getty Images)

Monday, 01 August 2022 02:37 PM EDT

The PGA Tour on Monday announced its schedule for the 2022-23 season, including total prize money that balloons to a record $415 million.

Further, the Tour will dole out an additional $145 million in bonus money, including $75 million for the FedExCup.

The announcement comes a week after the renegade LIV Golf Series announced a 14-event schedule that will award $405 million in prize money in 2023.

The PGA Tour's 44-event regular-season slate kicks off Sept. 15 at the Fortinet Championship in Napa, Calif. It will conclude with the FedExCup playoffs, which will include just the top 70 players -- down from 125 -- for the first event, the St. Jude Championship.

"We've heard from our fans and the overwhelming sentiment was that they wanted more consequences for both the FedExCup regular season and the playoffs, and to further strengthen events that traditionally feature top players competing head-to-head," PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in the press release.

Next season marks the last one that will span two calendar years. Beginning in 2024, the season will begin and end in the same calendar year.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


