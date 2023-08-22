×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: pga | 2024 season | maui | golf

PGA Still Plans to Open 2024 Season in Maui

PGA Still Plans to Open 2024 Season in Maui
PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan (Seth Wenig/AP)

Tuesday, 22 August 2023 03:16 PM EDT

With no plans to alter the existing 2024 PGA schedule, the opening event at Kapalua in Maui is "absolutely" still on the PGA Tour calendar.

"We're in constant contact. I'm in contact with the governor. We hope to be a source of inspiration for the great people of Maui and Lahaina by the time that we get to Maui in January," commissioner Jay Monahan said Tuesday at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

Officials in Hawaii continue to calculate the toll from wildfires this month responsible for more than 100 deaths and billions of dollars in property losses and damage. The Sentry at Kapalua's Plantation Course is the first event of the 2024 calendar for the PGA Tour starting Jan. 4. The nearby village of Lahaina was destroyed.

"I think at this point there's so many unknowns, and we want to be respectful of the challenges," Monahan said. "We want to help be a part of the revitalization. There are a lot of considerations. We're committed, you know, if we're allowed to, if we're invited, if we're embraced. Given all that needs to be accomplished, we will be there 100 percent."

Monahan credited Sentry tournament director Max Novena and Kapalua employees, who've aided fire victims and displaced Lahaina residents by preparing meals and offering shelter. Kapalua, a resort community on Maui, is surrounded by a nature preserve and beaches.

A second tournament on the islands at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu is scheduled for Jan. 11-14.

"All of our attention is to try and get back to Kapalua and to try and be as close to what we've been in the past," Monahan said.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
With no plans to alter the existing 2024 PGA schedule, the opening event at Kapalua in Maui is "absolutely" still on the PGA Tour calendar. "We're in constant contact. I'm in contact with the governor," commissioner Jay Monahan said Tuesday
pga, 2024 season, maui, golf
274
2023-16-22
Tuesday, 22 August 2023 03:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved