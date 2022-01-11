Pfizer to Cut US Sales Staff as Meetings Move to Virtual

Pfizer Inc. said on Tuesday it is reducing its U.S. sales staff as it expects doctors and other healthcare providers to want fewer face-to-face interactions with salespeople until the COVID-19 pandemic ends.

The move comes as the company is expected to announce more than $80 billion in revenue in 2021 on strong sales of the COVID-19 vaccine it developed with Germany's BioNTech SE.



That would be record sales for a pharmaceutical company, according to Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla.