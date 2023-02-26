×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: pfizer | seagen | drugmaker | acquisition

Report: Pfizer in Talks to Buy Seagen Likely for More Than $30B

people walk by pfizer headquarters

Pfizer headquarters in New York City (David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

Sunday, 26 February 2023 10:54 PM EST

Pfizer Inc. is in early talks to acquire drugmaker Seagen Inc., the Wall Street Journal reported late on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Seagen has a market value of some $30 billion and would be expected to command a premium over that, the report said, adding that the deal talks are in preliminary stages.

Pfizer declined to comment on the report, while Seagen did not immediately respond to Reuters request for a comment.

Seagen was in advanced talks last year to be acquired by Merck, in a deal that would have been worth $40 billion or more, the Journal reported at the time, but the two sides failed to reach agreement.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Pfizer Inc. is in early talks to acquire drugmaker Seagen Inc., the Wall Street Journal reported late on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.
pfizer, seagen, drugmaker, acquisition
113
2023-54-26
Sunday, 26 February 2023 10:54 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved