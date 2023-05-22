×
Tags: pfizer diabetes drug | novo | ozempic

Pfizer Diabetes Drug Scores Weight Loss Like Ozempic

Pfizer Diabetes Drug Scores Weight Loss Like Ozempic
(AP)

Monday, 22 May 2023 02:47 PM EDT

Pfizer Inc.'s diabetes drug resulted in weight loss similar to that of Novo Nordisk's Ozempic in a mid-stage study testing it in patients with type 2 diabetes, according to a study published in JAMA Network.

Shares of Pfizer rose about 4.5% following the news.

Data confirms results that were published last year by Pfizer.

The U.S. drugmaker's danuglipron belongs to a class of drugs which mimic the gut hormone glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) that work by suppressing appetite.

Danuglipron could help Pfizer enter a potential $100 billion weight-loss drug market.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


StreetTalk
Pfizer Inc.'s diabetes drug resulted in weight loss similar to that of Novo Nordisk's Ozempic in a mid-stage study testing it in patients with type 2 diabetes, according to a study published in JAMA Network.
Monday, 22 May 2023 02:47 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

