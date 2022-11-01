×
Pfizer Raises Estimates for COVID Vax Sales by $2B

Tuesday, 01 November 2022 07:09 AM EDT

Pfizer Inc. on Tuesday raised its full-year estimates for sales of its COVID-19 vaccine by $2 billion to $34 billion, encouraged by demand for its new bivalent booster shots.

The company maintained its full-year sales forecast for COVID-19 pill Paxlovid at $22 billion.

Pfizer and Moderna have rolled out an Omicron-tailored booster dose in Europe and the United States.

It reported third-quarter sales of $22.60 billion, beating the average analyst estimate of $21.04 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


