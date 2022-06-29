×
pfizer | biontech | 3.2 billion vaccine deal with u.s. government

Pfizer Signs $3.2B COVID Vax Deal With US

Pfizer Signs $3.2B COVID Vax Deal With US
(AP)

Wednesday, 29 June 2022 05:05 PM EDT

Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech said Wednesday they had signed a $3.2 billion deal with the U.S. government for 105 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine for delivery as soon as late summer this year.

The deal also includes an omicron-adapted vaccine, pending regulatory clearance, Pfizer said.

Advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday recommended a change in the design of COVID-19 booster shots this fall in order to combat more recently circulating variants of the coronavirus.

The U.S. government also has the option to purchase up to 195 million additional doses, bringing the total number of potential doses to 300 million, the companies said.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech said Wednesday they had signed a $3.2 billion deal with the U.S. government for 105 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine for delivery as soon as late summer this year.
2022-05-29
Wednesday, 29 June 2022 05:05 PM
