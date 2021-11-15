×
Tech Billionaire Thiel Moving to DC Enclave of Power Players: Report

peter thiel sits onstage
Peter Thiel, a partner in Founders Fund, speaks at the New York Times DealBook conference on Nov. 1, 2018, in New York City. (Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

Monday, 15 November 2021 12:30 PM

Technology billionaire Peter Thiel is reportedly moving into an enclave of Washington power players.

The PayPal co-founder and friend of former President Donald Trump has bought the $13 million, 10,000-square-foot mansion of former Trump Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Politico reported Monday.

The property is in the Woodland-Normanstone neighborhood in D.C. and was the most expensive D.C. home sale of the last 12 months, the news outlet reported. The ritzy neighborhood is also home to Trump’s former treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin and senior adviser Kellyanne Conway.

According to Politico, the August deal was shrouded in mystery, with the buyer using an LLC, Salona Village Holdings, and the Rosses barred by a confidentiality agreement from disclosing the buyer’s name.

Though previously best known for secretly funding the Hulk Hogan lawsuit against Gawker.com that bankrupted the site, and for his speech praising Trump at the 2016 GOP convention, he’s recently gotten involved in two Senate races, Politico reported.

He gave separate $10 million donations to a pair of super PACS to help elect GOP Senate candidates J.D. Vance in Ohio and Blake Masters in Arizona, Politico reported.

According to the news outlet, Thiel’s new home has seven bedrooms, a 12-seat theater, a library, a caterer’s kitchen, and staff quarters. A listing for the property also describes it as a "prestigious," "privately gated limestone beaux arts estate" with "manicured grounds & pool & marble terraces w/ views of Rock Creek Park."

Monday, 15 November 2021 12:30 PM
