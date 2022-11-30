×
Tags: personal finance guru suze orman | emergency savings

Suze Orman: Lacking an Emergency Fund Can Cost You Big Time

Suze Orman: Lacking an Emergency Fund Can Cost You Big Time
Financial adviser Suze Orman (Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 30 November 2022 03:37 PM EST

With 60% of Americans living paycheck to paycheck, it goes without saying that millions don’t have emergency savings.

That oversight is not only foolish, it could cost you if your car breaks down, if you’re faced with a sudden medical bill—even the roof over your head if you are just a few hundred dollars short of your rent.

This was the message of personal finance guru Suze Orman Tuesday during a webcast hosted by the Bipartisan Policy Center, CNBC reports.

Those without an emergency savings fund who find themselves in a bind might be tempted to raid their 401(k) savings, which is yet another mistake, Orman said.

“The majority of Americans, in my opinion, barely have the money today to pay for their everyday expenses,” Orman said.

This is why she believes lawmakers need to pass legislation to incentivize employers to help workers set up emergency savings accounts, up to, say $2,500, alongside their 401(k) retirement accounts.

“Employers need to get involved in this, because most people won’t save money unless their employer somehow does it for them through a payroll deduction,” Orman said.

“It’s an incredible thing to see people for the first time respond and go, ‘I never knew what it felt like to have $1,000 to my name.’”

Also on the webcast was Sen. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey, who is planning to sponsor an emergency savings bill, called Secure 2.0, with Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana.

“We have got to start finding ways to have the average American have a better economic experience than they’ve having right now,” Booker said.
 

© 2022 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


With 60% of Americans living paycheck to paycheck, it goes without saying that millions don't have emergency savings.
personal finance guru suze orman, emergency savings
263
2022-37-30
Wednesday, 30 November 2022 03:37 PM
