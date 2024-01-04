×
perpexity | ai | jeff bezos | nvidia

Perplexity AI Valued at $520M, With Bezos, Nvidia Funding

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos (Dennis Van Tine/AP/2017 file photo)

Thursday, 04 January 2024 11:42 AM EST

Perplexity AI has raised $73.6 million in its latest funding round from a group of investors including U.S. chip designer Nvidia and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in a deal valuing the artificial intelligence startup at $520 million.

The round was led by Institutional Venture Partners, the San Francisco, California-based company said Thursday.

Perplexity AI, which raised $25.6 million in March last year in a round led by New Enterprise Associates, said the latest funding would help in customer adoption and global expansion.

"We've served more than half a billion queries in 2023, which is about 50% of Microsoft Bing Chat," Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas said in a blog post.

Perplexity's search tools enable users to get instant, reliable answers to questions with sources and citations.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


