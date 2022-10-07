×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: pepsi | tesla | semi truck | electric vehicle

Pepsi to Receive Tesla's First Semi Trucks in December

Pepsi to Receive Tesla's First Semi Trucks in December
(AP)

Friday, 07 October 2022 06:56 AM EDT

Tesla Inc. is starting Semi electric commercial truck production and PepsiCo Inc. will get the first deliveries on Dec. 1, the electric vehicle maker's chief Elon Musk tweeted Thursday.

When Musk unveiled the prototype of the futuristic, battery-powered Semi in 2017, he said the Class 8 truck would go into production by 2019.

However, the timeline has been pushed multiple times due to part shortages and Musk said the production would be delayed to next year. In August, he announced the planned production of the truck.

In another tweet, Musk reiterated that the vehicle has a range of 500 miles (805 km). It was not immediately clear how many Semi trucks the electric vehicle maker plans to produce.

The truck is expected to cost $180,000, although it would qualify for a tax break of up to $40,000 under a U.S. subsidy program approved by the Senate.

Back in 2017, PepsiCo reserved 100 of Tesla's semi electric trucks as it sought to reduce fuel costs and fleet emissions.

In an interview with CNBC last year, PepsiCo's top boss Ramon Laguarta had said transportation accounted for 10% of the company's gas emissions.

The maker of Mountain Dew soda and Doritos chips had previously said it aims to use the trucks to ship snack foods and beverages between manufacturing and distribution centers as well as to retailers.

PepsiCo did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Tesla Inc. is starting Semi electric commercial truck production and PepsiCo Inc. will get the first deliveries on Dec. 1, the electric vehicle maker's chief Elon Musk tweeted Thursday.
pepsi, tesla, semi truck, electric vehicle
235
2022-56-07
Friday, 07 October 2022 06:56 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved