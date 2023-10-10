×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: pepsi | earnings

Pepsi Price Hikes Fail to Dent Demand; Profits Up 14%

Pepsi Price Hikes Fail to Dent Demand; Profits Up 14%
(Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 10 October 2023 06:49 AM EDT

PepsiCo's revenue rose 7% in the third quarter despite lower demand as the company continued to hike prices.

Pepsi raised prices 11% in the July-September period, the seventh straight quarter that the Purchase, New York, company has implemented double-digit price hikes. Sales volumes fell 2.5%.

Net revenue was $23.4 billion, the company said Tuesday. That was in line with Wall Street’s expectations, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Net income for Pepsi rose 14% to $3.1 billion, or $2.24 per share. That beat the $2.15 per share that analysts had forecast.

Pepsi now expects its full-year earnings per share to increase 13%, up from previous projections of 12%, due to the strength of its sales and cost-cutting efforts.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
PepsiCo's revenue rose 7% in the third quarter despite lower demand as the company continued to hike prices.
pepsi, earnings
118
2023-49-10
Tuesday, 10 October 2023 06:49 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved