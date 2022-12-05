×
PepsiCo Plans to Lay Off Hundreds of Corporate Workers

By    |   Monday, 05 December 2022 07:29 PM EST

PepsiCo will lay off hundreds of workers at its corporate headquarters, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The move, which follows trends seen in media and tech, will impact hundreds of workers who will be let go from the beverage giant's headquarters in Purchase, New York, one person familiar with the matter said.

A memo obtained by The Journal read that layoffs were intended "to simplify the organization so we can operate more efficiently." The cuts will be heavier on the beverage side due to the company having already trimmed positions in the snack sector. PepsiCo produces Doritos, Lays, and Quaker Oats.

