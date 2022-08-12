×
Tags: peloton job cuts | price hikes | store closings | restructuring | inflation | covid

Peloton to Slash 800 Jobs, Hike Prices

(AP)

Friday, 12 August 2022 12:48 PM EDT

Exercise equipment maker Peloton Interactive Inc said on Friday it would raise prices of its Bike+ and Tread products in five markets, including the United States and Canada.

Separately, the exercise equipment maker also plans to cut nearly 800 jobs, Bloomberg News reported.

Peloton, which had lowered the prices for its products earlier this year, said it would hike Bike+ by $500 to $2,495, and its Tread by $800 to $3,495 in the United States. ()

In Canada, the price of the Bike+ would increase by C$800 ($625.98) to C$3,295, while the price of Tread would increase by C$1,100 to C$4,495, Peloton added.

Shares of the company rose as much as 7.5% before paring some gains in afternoon trade.

($1 = 1.2782 Canadian dollars)

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


