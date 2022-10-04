×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: peloton | hilton hotels | bikes | dicks sporting goods

Peloton Strikes Deal With US Hilton Hotels

Peloton Strikes Deal With US Hilton Hotels
(AP)

Tuesday, 04 October 2022 11:51 AM EDT

Peloton Interactive Inc. said Monday it partnered with Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. to feature its bikes across the hotel operator's U.S. portfolio.

Nearly all 5,400 of Hilton's U.S.-branded hotels will feature at least one Peloton bike by the end of the year, the companies said.

The agreement comes after Peloton said last week that it would start selling its treadmills, exercise bikes and other fitness accessories at Dick's Sporting Goods Inc stores, in an effort to lift sagging sales.

The fitness equipment maker, under CEO Barry McCarthy, has been looking to turnaround the business with a slew of steps such as job cuts, price hikes and listing its products on Amazon.com, among others.

Under the partnership announced on Monday, U.S.-based members of Hilton Honors, who are first-time Peloton users, can avail a 90-day trial subscription to the Peloton App.

Shares of Peloton rose 5.2% in premarket trade.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Peloton Interactive Inc. said Monday it partnered with Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. to feature its bikes across the hotel operator's U.S. portfolio.
peloton, hilton hotels, bikes, dicks sporting goods
147
2022-51-04
Tuesday, 04 October 2022 11:51 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved