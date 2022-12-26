×
Peloton to Offer Refurbished Bikes at Discounted Prices

(Dreamstime)

Monday, 26 December 2022 03:04 PM EST

Peloton Interactive Inc. is offering refurbished bikes across the continental U.S. and Canada at a discount of up to $500 over new bikes, the company said Monday.

The program, called Peloton Certified Refurbished, will provide models priced at $1,145 and $1,995 with the same 12 month warranty provided with new bikes.

The fitness equipment maker was all the rage among fitness enthusiasts during COVID-19 lockdowns, with the company hitting a peak market valuation of nearly $50 billion in early 2021.

However with people returning to gyms the company saw demand for its fitness equipment dwindle and saw its market cap slump to $3.02 billion currently.

The company earlier this year expanded its rental program in the U.S., giving consumers a month-to-month option on its Peloton Bike and Bike+ models.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Monday, 26 December 2022 03:04 PM
