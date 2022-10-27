×
Peloton Recruited CEO McCarthy With $168M Benefits Package

Barry McCarthy, CEO of Peloton Interactive Inc., at the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 7, 2022 in Sun Valley, Idaho. (Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 27 October 2022 03:56 PM EDT

Struggling exercise bike maker Peloton convinced Barry McCarthy, former CFO of Netflix and Spotify, to come on board in February as chief executive officer with a $168 million benefits package, according to a proxy filing.

Peloton increased McCarthy’s initial annual salary of $357,692 when he came out of retirement to join the company, to $1 million in June, the filing shows. The remainder of his compensation is tied up in 8 million Peloton shares (PTON), which were trading at $7.78 Thursday.

The stock would need to rise to $38.77 before McCarthy can exercise those shares, the New York Post reports.

McCarthy earns 2,299 times more than Peloton’s median salary of $73,117, the Post calculates, and makes him one of the highest-paid CEOs in the U.S.

McCarthy is working to steer the company to break-even cash flow by the end of fiscal 2023, and maintains the bulk of the company’s restructuring is complete.

Peloton’s market valuation is currently $2.5 billion, down from its peak of $50 billion.

© 2022 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


