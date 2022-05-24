×
Tags: peloton cash position | stake sale ruled out now | ceo

Peloton CEO: Stake Sale Unlikely as Cash Position 'Pretty Comfortable'

Peloton
(AP)

Tuesday, 24 May 2022 02:07 PM

Peloton Interactive Inc. Chief Executive Barry McCarthy said Tuesday he would not want to sell a stake in the company at current share price levels, as he was "pretty comfortable" with the fitness equipment maker's liquidity.

The comments come weeks after he said Peloton was thinly capitalized for a business of its scale and unveiled a five-year $750 million debt agreement with J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs.

Earlier in May, the Wall Street Journal reported that the company was exploring a stake sale of about 15% to 20%.

"At the current price, you'd have to be a moron to sell equity unless there's some spectacular increase in value that's going to happen as a result of some new strategic alignment," McCarthy said at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications conference.

"And now I think we control our own destiny. And as I said, I think the margin - we have a very comfortable margin for error. And so it makes the liquidity a nonissue."

The company had $879 million in cash and cash equivalents as of the third quarter ended March.

Shares of Peloton recovered some losses to trade 5.5% lower after McCarthy's comments.

The company has bled about 90% of its market value since hitting a peak of nearly $50 billion during the pandemic, when fitness enthusiasts had driven up sales of its bikes and treadmills.

Easing restrictions and soaring costs have, however, forced a turnaround in the once pandemic darling's fortunes, leading to bloated inventories and subscription cancellations.

Peloton has also faced customer complaints related to one of its third-party distributors of equipment, McCarthy said, without identifying the distributor.

Shipping costs continue to weigh on the company as well.

"We used to spend like $200 - $250 of shipping all in on a piece of hardware. Today, it's like north of $900," McCarthy said.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


StreetTalk
