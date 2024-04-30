WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: peacock | comcast | streaming | prices | olympics

Peacock to Raise Streaming Prices Ahead of Olympics

Peacock to Raise Streaming Prices Ahead of Olympics
(Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 30 April 2024 01:32 PM EDT

Peacock, a Comcast-owned NBCUniversal's streaming service, will raise prices of its premium and premium plus plans by $2 per month, as it looks to cash in on its streaming rights to the Olympic Games in Paris this summer.

NBCUniversal has broadcast and streaming rights to the Summer and Winter Olympic Games in the United States through 2032, events that typically draw millions of viewers across the country and attract big advertising dollars.

Peacock premium - an ad-supported offering - will cost $7.99 per month, while its ad-free offering - premium plus - will be priced at $13.99 a month, the company said on Monday.

Despite the price hike, the subscription plans are still well below those of Netflix, Hulu and Warner Bros Discovery's Max.

Peacock, which also has broadcast and streaming rights to Worldwide Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and the NFL, added 3 million subscribers in the first quarter, taking the total to 34 million subscribers.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Peacock, a Comcast-owned NBCUniversal's streaming service, will raise prices of its premium and premium plus plans by $2 per month, as it looks to cash in on its streaming rights to the Olympic Games in Paris this summer.
peacock, comcast, streaming, prices, olympics
155
2024-32-30
Tuesday, 30 April 2024 01:32 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved