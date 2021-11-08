×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Financial Markets | Infrastructure | Money | PayPal | online shopping

PayPal Profit Rises Above Estimates as More People Shop Online

PayPal
(Dreamstime)

Monday, 08 November 2021 05:09 PM

PayPal Holdings Inc. Monday reported a third-quarter profit above Wall Street estimates, as more people used digital modes of payment to shop and transactions rose through its peer-to-peer payment service Venmo.

PayPal emerged as one of the big winners of the COVID-19 pandemic as businesses increasingly moved online and consumers preferred using phones and other digital means to pay bills and shop online.

The San Jose, California-based digital payments company's net income rose to $1.09 billion, or 92 cents per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, from $1.02 billion, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, PayPal earned $1.11 per share, above analyst estimates of $1.07 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net revenue in the third quarter rose over 13% to $6.18 billion.

The payments giant has been beefing up its offerings with acquisitions. In September, the company announced it was buying Japanese buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Paidy in a $2.7 billion deal, a month after rival Square Inc's $29 billion deal for Australian BNPL firm Afterpay. However, PayPal said last month it was not pursuing a buyout of digital pinboard site Pinterest Inc, after media reports said it was in talks to buy the social media platform for as much as $45 billion.

Shares of PayPal were up 4% in trading after the bell.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
PayPal Holdings Inc. Monday reported a third-quarter profit above Wall Street estimates, as more people used digital modes of payment to shop and transactions rose through its peer-to-peer payment service Venmo.
PayPal, online shopping
227
2021-09-08
Monday, 08 November 2021 05:09 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved