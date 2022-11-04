×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: paypal forecast | consumer discretionary spending | inflation

PayPal Shares Tumble on Spending Slowdown Alert

PayPal Shares Tumble on Spending Slowdown Alert
(AP)

Friday, 04 November 2022 10:34 AM EDT

PayPal Holdings shares dropped nearly 6% in morning trade Friday after the digital payments heavyweight lowered its annual revenue forecast, warning of a bleak holiday quarter as consumers cut back on discretionary spends.

Decades-high inflation has hit the purchasing power of consumers who also have to contend with the threat of a looming recession.

"Consumers have been trading down from high-end, expensive to more affordable brands while also spending more on non-discretionary products," Wedbush analyst Moshe Katri told Reuters.

PayPal said lower- and middle-income households had started reducing non-essential spending, as they grapple with higher prices of food, energy and gas.

The company's cautious comments point to its higher exposure and sensitivity to discretionary spending, Katri said.

"Given a challenging macro environment, slowing e-commerce trends and an unpredictable holiday shopping season, we are being appropriately prudent in our Q4 revenue guide," Chief Executive Daniel Schulman said in a call with analysts.

The San Jose, California-based company on Thursday cut its 2022 adjusted revenue growth outlook to 10% from 11% forecast earlier, while also forecasting bleak e-commerce growth in the fourth quarter.

That was in line with commentary from the National Retail Federation (NRF), which earlier this week forecast holiday sales, including e-commerce, to grow at a slower pace this year even as retailers offer steep discounts to attract shoppers and clear out excess inventory.

"E-commerce remains in precarious territory with trends deteriorating through the quarter and an uncertain backdrop, increasing the possibility that not much improvement may materialize next year," KBW analysts wrote in a note and slashed the price target on the stock to $95 from $115. At least 11 other brokerages including J.P. Morgan, Wedbush and Jefferies lowered their price targets after results.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
PayPal Holdings shares dropped nearly 6% in morning trade Friday after the digital payments heavyweight lowered its annual revenue forecast, warning of a bleak holiday quarter as consumers cut back on discretionary spends.
paypal forecast, consumer discretionary spending, inflation
285
2022-34-04
Friday, 04 November 2022 10:34 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved