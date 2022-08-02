×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: paypal | elliott | new cfo | shares jump

PayPal Shares Jump on $2 Billion Elliott Stake, New CFO

PayPal Shares Jump on $2 Billion Elliott Stake, New CFO
(AP)

Tuesday, 02 August 2022 04:35 PM EDT

PayPal Holdings said Tuesday Elliott Investment Management has a $2 billion-plus  investment in the company, making the activist investor one of the largest shareholders in the fintech firm.

Paypal's shares extended gains after the bell, rising as much as 11.8%.

The company also announced a slew of moves including appointing Blake Jorgensen as Paypal's new chief financial officer and a new $15 billion repurchase program. Blake, who takes over the role on Wednesday, joins PayPal from Electronic Arts.

PayPal has "an unmatched and industry-leading footprint across its payments businesses," said Jesse Cohn, a managing partner at Elliot, a day after the investment firm disclosed a similar stake in Pinterest Inc.

PayPal, which was among companies that won big during the pandemic, saw shares wipe out over 70% of their market value in a year as e-commerce growth retreated from pandemic-era records.

The company earned a profit of 93 cents for the three months ended June 30, lower than $1.15 per share a year earlier.

PayPal's revenue rose 10% on an FX neutral basis to $6.8 billion as payment volumes leapt 13%.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
PayPal Holdings said Tuesday Elliott Investment Management has a $2 billion-plus investment in the company, making the activist investor one of the largest shareholders in the fintech firm.
paypal, elliott, new cfo, shares jump
181
2022-35-02
Tuesday, 02 August 2022 04:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved