PayPal to Integrate Digital Wallet Into ChatGPT

PayPal has become the first payments company to embed its digital wallet directly into OpenAI’s ChatGPT platform under a new partnership announced this week, CNBC reports.

Starting next year, ChatGPT users will be able to complete purchases using PayPal, while merchants on the platform can list and sell products through the AI assistant

“Hundreds of millions of PayPal users will soon be able to check out safely and securely within ChatGPT,” said PayPal CEO Alex Chriss.

The move marks a significant expansion of OpenAI’s growing e-commerce capabilities, which already include integrations with Shopify, Etsy, and Walmart. The goal is to transform ChatGPT into an intelligent shopping assistant for its more than 700 million weekly users — capable of discovering, recommending, and completing purchases in one place.

Chriss called the integration “a new era of agentic commerce,” emphasizing PayPal’s role as the payment infrastructure behind AI-driven shopping experiences.

In addition to processing payments, PayPal will handle merchant routing, payment verification, and fraud protection, ensuring both buyers and sellers are verified through its network.

Customers will be able to pay using linked bank accounts, credit cards, or stored balances while receiving the same protections PayPal offers elsewhere — including package tracking and dispute resolution.

Beyond the consumer rollout, PayPal also plans to deepen its use of OpenAI’s enterprise tools internally to accelerate product development and streamline operations.