Workers Get 5.5% Pay Raises, Biggest on Record

With the labor market still tight and inflation nipping at people’s heels, workers who have remained at their positions saw their pay rise by an average of 5.5% in November according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.



This is the highest raise in the 25 years the Atlanta Fed has been keeping these records, The Wall Street Journal reports.



However, after accounting for 7.1% inflation, private-sector workers’ wages declined by 1.9% in the 12 months ended in November, according to the Labor Department.



Sectors that are increasing pay the most are leisure and hospitality.



“If I can see that Burger King down the street is offering $22 an hour, and I’m making $20 an hour at the Dunkin’ Donuts that I work at, then I know very clearly what my opportunity cost is,” says Layla O’Kane, senior economist at Lightcast, a labor market research firm.



With inflation reaching a 40-year high of 9.1% in June and remaining elevated, many employees feel emboldened enough to ask for raises, O’Kane says. This is in spite of thousands of layoffs at technology and banking firms, and warnings by economists of a U.S. recession in 2023.



The numbers are still in workers’ favor. In October, there were 6.1 million unemployed Americans—and 10.3 million jobs available.



Nevertheless, a wage-price spiral does not seem imminent, as the labor market shows signs of cooling down, and along with it, rising wages. Among hourly workers, the average pay increased 5.1% in November, down from its peak of 5.6% in March.



For now, companies offering more generous pay are confident they can pass along the higher costs to consumers by hiking prices, says Lauren Mason, senior principal at Mercer LLC, an employee benefits consulting firm.



“This makes compensation investments somewhat easier to absorb,” she says.

