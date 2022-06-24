Patagonia to Bail Out Employees Arrested at Abortion Protests

Patagonia said Friday it will bail out any employee who peacefully protests the U.S. Supreme Court's decision Friday to overrule the controversial 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that created a constitutional right to an abortion, Bloomberg reports. The high court’s decision sends the issue back to the states to regulate.



Earlier in the day, a number of Fortune 500 companies announced, or reminded of, human resource policies to reimburse employees' costs if they need to travel to a different state to obtain an abortion.



The outdoor sportswear company said the bail would apply to full- and part-time workers who "peacefully protest for reproductive justice."



Patagonia, likewise, will reimburse employees' and staff's travel, lodging and food for those obtaining an abortion.



"It means supporting employees' choices around if or when they have a child," Patagonia said in a statement. "It means giving parents the resources they need to work and raise children."



Patagonia has offered to provide bail for employees arrested in peaceful demonstrations in years past.