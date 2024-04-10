×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: paramount | skydance | board director | exit

3 Paramount Board Members Exit Amid Skydance Talks

3 Paramount Board Members Exit Amid Skydance Talks
(AP)

Wednesday, 10 April 2024 01:40 PM EDT

Three members on the board of Paramount Global are expected to exit the entertainment giant amid merger talks with Skydance Media, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday, citing people familiar with the situation.

Earlier this month, a source told Reuters that Paramount's board agreed to enter exclusive merger talks with Skydance Media, led by CEO David Ellison, son of Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison.

A merger could result in Ellison combining Paramount with his independent media house that is behind films such as "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One."

Paramount Global did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the Journal report.

Former Spotify executive Dawn Ostroff, Nicole Seligman, ex-president of Sony Entertainment and Rob Klieger, an attorney for Redstone, are expected to step down from the board in coming weeks, the Journal reported.

Seligman and Ostroff are on a special committee of independent board directors tasked with pursuing the best possible deal for Paramount, whether that is with Skydance or another suitor, the report added.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Three members on the board of Paramount Global are expected to exit the entertainment giant amid merger talks with Skydance Media, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday, citing people familiar with the situation.
paramount, skydance, board director, exit
173
2024-40-10
Wednesday, 10 April 2024 01:40 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved