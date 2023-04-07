×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: paramount | noggin

Paramount May Sell Majority Stake in Noggin

Paramount May Sell Majority Stake in Noggin
(AP)

Friday, 07 April 2023 08:36 AM EDT

Paramount Global is exploring the sale of a majority stake in Noggin, its online learning service for children, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing people familiar with the situation.

The company is looking at an opportunity to develop Noggin, which is known for content like "PAW Patrol" and "Peppa Pig," into an interactive learning platform, and is seeking an investor for the job, the report said.

Paramount wants to retain a stake in Noggin, the report added. Paramount Global declined to comment.

The reported exploration of the stake sale is part of the company's effort to support its streaming service Paramount+. The company said in February it will increase the prices of the service's premium and essentials tiers.

Paramount+ is set to integrate with the company's other streaming platform Showtime. The company expects an impairment charge of $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion in the current quarter from the integration.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Paramount Global is exploring the sale of a majority stake in Noggin, its online learning service for children, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing people familiar with the situation.
paramount, noggin
150
2023-36-07
Friday, 07 April 2023 08:36 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved