Paramount Replaces CEO Bakish With Troika of Execs

Bob Bakish, CEO Paramount, arrives for the MTV Europe Music Awards in Westphalia, Germany. (Henning Kaiser/AP/2022 file photo(

Monday, 29 April 2024 04:22 PM EDT

Paramount Global Monday announced Bob Bakish is stepping down as CEO of the film, television and multimedia company.

Bakish will be replaced by a troika of executives who will form a new “Office of the CEO.” The group includes George Cheeks, the CEO of CBS; Chris McCarthy, CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks; and Brian Robbins, the CEO of Paramount Pictures.

The company said Cheeks, McCarthy and Robbins will work closely with Chief Financial Officer Naveen Chopra and the board of directors.

