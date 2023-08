Paramount Global beat estimates for quarterly revenue Monday and said it was selling Simon & Schuster to KKR & Co. for $1.62 billion in an all-cash deal.

Shares of New York-based Paramount, formerly known as ViacomCBS, rose nearly 5% in trading after the bell.

The media company reported second-quarter revenue of $7.62 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of $7.43 billion, according to Refinitiv data.