Skydance to FCC's Carr: Will End DEI Practices

Skydance has promised it will not participate in any diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives as it seeks approval from the Trump administration to finalize its acquisition of Paramount Global, the company said in a letter Wednesday, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

"On behalf of Skydance Media (Skydance), in connection with our pending applications seeking approval for the transfer of control of Paramount Global (Paramount), I write to confirm the elimination of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives that were in place at Paramount and to confirm our commitments moving forward," wrote Stephanie Kyoko McKinnon, Skydance general counsel and co-president of business operations, in a letter to Federal Communication Commission Chair Brendan Carr.

"Skydance, for its part, does not have DEI programs in place today and will not establish such initiatives. The company is committed to ensuring that its storytelling reflects the many audiences and communities it serves in a manner that complies with non-discrimination requirements and other applicable laws," she wrote.

Kyoko McKinnon outlined Skydance's hiring practices, promotion and development criteria, compensation considerations, leadership structure, and public messaging guidelines to ensure DEI would not be a factor in any decisions.

In a separate letter, Kyoko McKinnon addressed "concerns about media bias that have been raised in the record of this proceeding."

"As Skydance has made clear in the record, we 'recognize the importance of unbiased journalism and are fully committed to presenting a diverse array of viewpoints on television,'" she wrote.

"We further reaffirm that, after consummation of the proposed transaction, New Paramount's new management will ensure that the company's array of news and entertainment programming embodies a diversity of viewpoints across the political and ideological spectrum, consistent with the varying perspectives of the viewing audience."

The commitment from Skydance comes as the company is looking for the FCC to approve the transfer of CBS's broadcast license, which is needed to finalize the Paramount Global acquisition.

Three Senate liberals are questioning Paramount Global, parent company of CBS News, about its reported efforts to settle a $20 billion lawsuit with President Donald Trump, raising concerns about the appearance of bribery, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.; Ron Wyden, D-Ore.; and Vermont's Bernie Sanders, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, sent a letter to Paramount Chair Shari Redstone amid reports that the company was angling toward settling the lawsuit with Trump, according to the Journal.

At issue for the senators is whether Paramount was settling in order to grease the skids on its merger with Skydance Media. The lawmakers wrote that Paramount "may be engaging in improper conduct involving the Trump administration in exchange for approval of its merger with Skydance Media," the Journal reported.